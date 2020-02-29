Coronavirus picks up steam outside China as US reports 2 cases of unknown origin of virus 

With just 47 more fatalities including two casualties outside the Hubei province and 427 new cases, China has a reason to feel relieved. However, cases outside mainland China has soared in recent days.

In the US, two cases of unknown origin have been reported. One in Oregon and another in California. Both the patients have not visited any of the virus-hit countries. Neither have they been in contact with people having any sort of illnesses. These cases have triggered fears of community transmission and a possible outbreak in the country.

The US has also postponed a meeting of the ASEAN leaders in Las Vegas. Donald Trump was scheduled to host an ASEAN regional summit on March 14th but the country has decided to delay the meeting over fears of the coronavirus.

In Mexico, people were seen rushing to pharmacies and stacking up on face masks. Mexico reported 2 cases -- both involving men who visited Italy recently. They have been quarantined, and the government has asked people to maintain calm.

In Myanmar, the virus has hit factory workers. Factories in Myanmar are dependent on the supply chain in China and the closure of factories in China has rendered workers in Myanmar jobless.

Meanwhile, in China, officials are using the latest figures to say that the situation is improving on the ground but the quarantine measures are still in place and public gatherings including schools remain shut.

Businesses and factories, however, are slowly opening up -- mostly outside the Hubei province. In neighbouring North Korea, supreme leader Kim Jong Un has warned of serious consequences if the virus makes it to the country. Kim called for utmost discipline and ordered the closure of all channels through which the virus could enter North Korea.

The borders have already been sealed but the worry is the under-developed health infrastructure.