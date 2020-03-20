Coronavirus pandemic: How WhatsApp has become problematic for Facebook?

Messaging application WhatsApp is coming under renewed scrutiny over how it handles misinformation as the coronavirus pandemic rampages across the globe.

The application, owned by Facebook has become a platform to circulate speculations, rumours and inaccurate information to billions of people worldwide.

These misleading claims that have been debunked by several medical experts.

It is being accused of undermining the efforts made by governments and medical officials who are scrambling to provide the public with accurate and timely information about the novel coronavirus.

The problem is now so acute that world leaders are urging people to stop sharing unverified information using the app.

"I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on WhatsApp groups," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Monday on Twitter.

I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on What's app groups. These messages are scaring and confusing people and causing real damage. Please get your info from official, trusted sources. Follow @HSELive @hpscireland @WHO @merrionstreet @dfatravelwise — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 16, 2020 ×

WhatsApp messages are encrypted in a way that allows them to be seen only by the sender and recipient due to which public health officials and watchdog groups are struggling to track the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

WhatsApp itself does not monitor the flow of messages on the platform.

According to Věra Jourová, European Commission Vice President who oversees the bloc's efforts to fight disinformation, "it is clear that a lot of false information continues to appear in the public sphere. In particular, we need to understand better the risks related to communication on end-to-end encryption services."

But WhatsApp says it is donating to fact-checking groups and users can forward messages to special accounts that can verify the information.

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, took to Twitter to address the issue.

We have also made a $1m donation to @IFCN to expand the presence of local fact checkers on @WhatsApp. There are over a dozen so far, and we want more to be able to do their important work so rumors are identified and countered. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) March 18, 2020 ×

WhatsApp is promoting the fact-checking organizations and health ministries on Facebook, with free and special clickable ads that pull up a new WhatsApp chat with the corresponding organization.

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the globe.