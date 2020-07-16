Coronavirus pandemic engulfs United States; Florida new epicentre

The coronavirus pandemic in the United States continued to spread as Florida which has become the new epicentre of the virus reported 14,000 new cases and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours with the death toll rising to 4,782 in the state.

Florida now has 315,000 COVID-19 cases with the number of coronavirus cases in the US surging to more than 3.5 million cases and over 137 fatalities.

According to data analytics company Esri, forty five per cent counties in the United States are currently fighting the pandemic which is being termed "uncontrollable" with Texas, California and Florida hit hard due to the virus overwhelming health services across the country.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 10,791 new cases asserting that numbers "are new highs" for the state even as Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt announced he had tested positive for the virus

As the virus gains momentum, a national poll by Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University reported that Trump's approval rating had dipped to 37 per cent with Biden climbing to 52 per cent as the US elections nears.

Alabama and Oklahoma have also become new virus centres as California reported second highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday with 11,125 new cases and 140 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday gave "three strikes" to bars and restaurants in the financial hub for failing to enforce social distancing measures.

"There is significant evidence of failure to comply," Cuomo said, adding,"it's wrong, it's dangerous, it's selfish, it's unacceptable. It's also illegal."