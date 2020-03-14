Coronavirus pandemic: Couple earns $72,000 by selling disinfectants for four times of original price

A Canadian couple made more than $70,000 by selling disinfectant wipes and selling them at four times the price on Amazon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manny Ranga, 38, and his wife Violeta Perez, 37, drove all the way over Vancouver and visited several retail outlet stores.

They bought products such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers in price-gouging schemes to stock-up supplies.

A package of wipes with a retail price of $14.50 was sold for $64.50 by the couple online on Amazon.

The couple got the idea while they were preparing for the outbreak themselves when someone stopped them in the parking lot and offered to pay double for their purchases.

Although the couple is currently not selling anything on Amazon, one review stated: ''seller cancelled my order the day before delivery only to put it back online and jack up the price.''

Amazon has said it has policies in place to prevent opportunistic price gouging schemes and along with eBay has begun cracking down on such listings.