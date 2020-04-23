Coronavirus outbreak: Over 7 lakh coronavirus patients recovered worldwide

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 23, 2020, 12.54 PM(IST)

Coronavirus in USA Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Among continents, North America is the most affected at present, accounting for more cases than the combined number for Europe and Asia.

Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine will start in the UK from today. The US continues to have a lead in adding new cases to the global tally of Covid-19 infections.

COVID-19 has now infected 2,626,929 people worldwide and 183,120 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 710,405 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

Among continents, North America is the most affected at present, accounting for more cases than the combined number for Europe, the previous epicentre of the pandemic, and Asia, where the novel coronavirus was first identified.

COVID19 - CONTINENT WISE DATA:

  • - Europe has listed 1,261,757 cases and 112,855 deaths to date, 
  • - US and Canada together have 875,112 cases with 47,973 deaths, 
  • - Asia 178,630 cases with 7,389 deaths,
  • - Middle East 137,642 cases with 5,902 deaths, 
  • - Latin America and the Caribbean 116,131 cases with 5,797 deaths, 
  • - Africa 25,461 cases with 1,223 deaths 
  • - Oceania 7,942 cases with 95 deaths.

 