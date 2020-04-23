Coronavirus outbreak: Over 7 lakh coronavirus patients recovered worldwide

Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine will start in the UK from today. The US continues to have a lead in adding new cases to the global tally of Covid-19 infections.

COVID-19 has now infected 2,626,929 people worldwide and 183,120 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 710,405 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

Among continents, North America is the most affected at present, accounting for more cases than the combined number for Europe, the previous epicentre of the pandemic, and Asia, where the novel coronavirus was first identified.

COVID19 - CONTINENT WISE DATA: