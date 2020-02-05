Coronavirus: Iranian plane evacuates citizens from Wuhan

More than 50 Iranians trapped in the the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, have arrived in Iran and will be quarantined for two weeks, news agencies reported.

As per a few reports several Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese nationals were likewise on the flight.

Iranian and other nationals were flown to Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport onboard a chartered airbus belonging to Mahan Air.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people in China. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China.

Two deaths were reported outside China with Hong Kong being the latest where a 39-year-old man who had visited Wuhan died on Tuesday.

Another man had earlier died due to the virus in the Philippines.

Additionally, new cases were reported on a Japanese cruise ship which now remains under quarantine.

