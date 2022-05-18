Coronavirus in New York: Largest city in US raises alert level from medium to high as cases surge

The largest city in the United States, New York has raised its coronavirus alert level from medium to high after recording a surge in cases.

Making the announcement, Ashwin Vasan, the city's health commissioner said, "New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbours, relatives, and coworkers from getting sick."

In recent weeks, the rise in coronavirus cases has put pressure on New York's health system and it spreading at a high rate in the community.

People living in New York need to avoid high-risk activities and wear a facemask in both crowded outdoor settings and public indoor settings.

However, wearing masks is not mandatory according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams even though the seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results rose to 5.18 per cent on Monday.

Referring to the pandemic, top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "By no means is it over."

Many Americans shed masks and returned to offices after the COVID-19 threat subsided following the Omicron wave last winter.

According to an estimate published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 213,000 children in the country have lost at least one parent or primary caregiver during the pandemic.

According to a tally published by news agency Reuters, the US has now recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: