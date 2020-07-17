Coronavirus in Brazil has plateaued, opportunity to suppress transmission: WHO

World Health Organization(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Spain and France for their coronavirus response even as he stressed that restrictions put in place to suppress the disease worldwide is taking a huge toll in protracted emergencies.

The WHO chief said that Spain and France are a good example of four essential pillars of coronavirus response - strong and humble leadership, community engagement, suppressing transmissions and saving lives.

Meanwhile, as Brazil continues to battle the virus, WHO's health emergencies chief Michael Ryan said, "The rise in Brazil is no longer exponential, it has plateaued." The WHO official stressed that the virus cases in Brazil had "stabilised".

Brazil is the second worst-hit country due to the virus with over 2 million cases and nearly 77,000 fatalities. The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 3.6 million cases and over 138,000 deaths.

Ryan said it was "opportunity here now for Brazil to push the disease down, to suppress the transmission of the virus" although he cautioned that it would take "very sustained, concerted action in order for that to occur".

"Up to now, in many countries, including in Brazil, the virus has been in charge, the virus sets the rules," he said, adding, "We need to set the rules for the virus."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus after dismissing it earlier as flu. The Brazilian president is currently in quarantine.