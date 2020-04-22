Coronavirus death toll in Italy crosses 25,000

The death toll in Italy due to coronavirus rose to over 25,000 as the country continued to be the worst-hit in Europe.

Italy reported 437 fatalities in the past 24 hours with the death toll rising to 25,085 which is the second-highest after the United States.

The country which had imposed a lockdown on March 9 as it continues to keep its citizens indoors with the battle raging in hospitals nationwide.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had ordered all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores to close on March 12. The number of infected cases in the country has now risen to 187, 327 which is next only to Spain which has 208,389 cases of COVID-19 infection. The US has the most number of infected cases with 830, 789.

France and Germany have thousands of infections and fatalities even as the US has become the epicenter of the virus with New York being the prime focus of the pandemic.

In Spain 21, 717 people have died due to the virus with France taking 20, 796 COVID-19 casualties even as these countries grapple with virus authorities are still unsure if the virus has reached its peak ensuring strict lockdown measures continue to be in place.

The developments around the lockdown in Italy is being closely followed by citizens as it runs till May 3 as authorities plan their next move on measures to be taken to slowly ease restrictions.

In Italy, health workers believe the death toll could be higher with several care homes still haven't given out the official toll figures.