Coronavirus cases on rise? US President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley, health secretary Becerra test positive

As US witnesses a spike in coronavirus cases again, Ashley Biden and US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra have tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, media reports said. Ashley, who is the daughter of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, will now not accompany her mother on a six-day trip to Latin America, the White House said on Wednesday. The first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said, Ashley is not considered to be a close contact to either of her parents.

For ‘several days', the president and first lady have not seen their daughter, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Just before the Jill Biden's flight to Ecuador on Wednesday, the positive test result of 40-year-old Ashley Biden was announced. The first lady also looks to visit Panama and Costa Rica.

Also Read: In call, US national security adviser Sullivan, China's top diplomat Yang talk North Korea, Taiwan

While visiting Berlin, US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The health secretary is fully vaccinated and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

Becerra will continue to work in isolation, said HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Becerra visited the White House on last Thursday. The official is also not considered a close contact of Biden.

Becerra had come to Berlin to attend a meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday and Friday.

Becerra had also met Karl Lauterbach, who is the health minister of Germany, on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)