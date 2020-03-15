Coronavirus: 113 new deaths in Iran, toll over 700

Iran on Sunday reported 113 more coronavirus deaths, health ministry official confirmed.

Iran appealed to its citizens to stay at home as the health ministry confirmed 113 deaths and 1,209 new infected cases.

People "should cancel all travel and stay at home so that we may see the situation improving in the coming days," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a conference.

The tomb of Imam Reza in Mashhad, a key religious institution was closed until further notice.

With 251 new cases, Tehran reported the most number of new infected cases in Iran, where the total death toll is over 700 and positive cases nearly 14,000.

Khorasan Razavi province, home to the holy city of Mashhad, followed with 143 new cases.

"Cases there will probably increase," Jahanpour said, urging people to not travel to the province.

Several devotees visit Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine every year, especially when during the country's New Year holidays, which start on March 20.

The province has already closed hotels and other tourist accommodation in a bid to discourage people from arriving there, as per ISNA news agency.

Mashhad's mayor Mohammad Kalaei on Saturday said "circumstances in Mashhad have become more serious and worrying" amidst the rising number of cases.

COVID-19's outbreak in Iran is one of the deadliest after China.

A large number of people on state television were seen gathering at public areas despite the warnings.

Iran on Friday said that security forces would clear streets nationwide within 24 hours so all citizens could be tested for novel coronavirus.

However, officials didn't confirm when the measure would start and today no such step was initiated.

Many politicians and officials, current and former, have tested positive with the virus and some even died from the disease.

The latest suspected case was Ayatollah Hashem Bahtayi Golpayegani, a member of the Assembly of Experts, whose job is to appoint and monitor Iran's supreme leader.

President Hassan Rouhani said that lockdowns had not been imposed on entire areas, adding that provincial officials were not to take a call on the issue.

"Neither today, nor during Nowrouz and before or after it, we have no quarantine and all businesses are free and government services will continue," Rouhani said at a news conference with business leaders.

A series of measures were announced to provide relief to businesses, including extending deadlines for the payment of taxes, loans and bills.

As many as three million impoverished households whose main breadwinners are "peddlers" or in temporary jobs would receive cash handouts of up to six million rials (38 dollars).

Another four million households would be given low-interest loans from between 10-20 million rials ($63-$127) with the government subsidising part of their dues.

(With AFP inputs)



