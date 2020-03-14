How coronavirus outbreak is affecting daily lives of Iranians
At least 611 people have died in Iran due to coronavirus outbreak. The lives of Iranians have totally been devastated. Take a look!
Tajrish Bazar
People are wearing protective face masks, walk past shops along an alley at the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran's capital Tehran. The roads are lonely and shops are affected due to the deadly virus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mosques
Religious places such as Mosques in the capital city of Tehran, has been completely locked down citing the concerns about the virus spread. Steps are been taken to curb the spread of the virus by not allowing gatherings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Schools
The Iranian government has locked down the schools so that school children does not get affected by the spread of COVID19. It is affecting a large section of children in Iran.
(Photograph:AFP)
Public transport
Public transport are being shut seeing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is affecting the life of people in Iran. Ban imposed is causing huge inconvenience to the people of Iran.
(Photograph:AFP)
Prisoners released
Prisoners are being temporarily released from the jails of Iran to stop the spread of virus, more than 120,000 prisoners have already been relased so far.
The first batch of prisoners were realeased in march.
(Photograph:AFP)
Airports
Multiple flights have been cancelled to and from Iran, visas restrictions have been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Iran.
Multiple check points have been made to check the health of passengers before coming or leaving the city.
(Photograph:AFP)
Malls
Malls are being closed citing the safety of the people of Iran, which are causing people inconvenience in buying diffrent types of products. People are not allowed to gather at any public place.