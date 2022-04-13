Cops destroy Europe's biggest cannabis plantation worth $108 million in Spain

Biggest cannabis plantation of Europe, which was spread in 166 acres, has been destroyed by the authorities in Spain, the police said on Wednesday.

After a massive seizure of over 1,000 taxidermised animals worth $31.5 million some days back, the police in Spain are back in action. It has damaged around 415,000 hemp plants.

The plantation seems to have been worth 100 million euros ($108 million), a Reuters report said.

Not just this, around 50 tonnes of the plants were also being dried to come up with cannabidiol (CBD). It is a compound, which is not psychoactive and is used to treat insomnia, anxiety and other ailments. It was being created in a warehouse.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil force said that the plantation was spread across 11 fields in the rural northern region of Navarre. It occupied a combined area of 67 hectares (166 acres).

The sale and consumption of CBD is, however, lawful in Spain and most of Europe.

The law in Spain forbids the plantation of cannabis for anything other than industrial uses, as per the Agriculture Ministry. And growing hemp to later convert it into CBD is also an offence.

In the operation, three people were also arrested.

