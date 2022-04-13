At 90, Italian woman scripts history, takes lessons for middle school diploma  

There is no age to study. An Italian woman, who is at the age of 90, seems to be the living proof of the saying.

The woman, Annunziata Murgia, could not complete formal education due to the second world war. Now, she has made a considerable move and gone back to the classroom to finish her school diploma.

Murgia is studying the lessons for the licenza media at a centre close to her home in Dolianova, Sardinia. She is the oldest person ever in the class.

The woman has taken up middle school diploma, which is generally done by children at 14 years of age.

“I like studying, I’ve always liked it. But when the war broke out, everything changed for me. I had to go and work, as my family struggled and I had to play my part. Once upon a time, only those who had money could study,” Murgia told Il Messaggero.

“I’ve always loved history books, also because I experienced a good part of the history written about in books – I saw the consequences of the first world war and lived through the second one,” Murgia added.

“Although she has some difficulties hearing, and wasn’t in the best form yesterday due to a fall, she actively participates in the classes, especially history,” Marina Pilia, a literature teacher at the school, told the Guardian.

