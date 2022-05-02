Cop-inmate romance? Did a female US officer help escape, and disappear with, a murder suspect?

An intensive manhunt is underway in the United States' state of Alabama for a murder suspect and a corrections officer.

The incident is right out of a movie. A murder suspect escapes prison with the help of a member of prison staff.

Is it love? Is it something else? No one knows.

Casey White, 38, has been in prison since 2022 on charges of murdering two people, and if convicted, he might have faced the death penalty. Vicki White, 56, has been accused of assisting the murderer's escape, according to ABC News.

The two have vanished without a trace and have now been missing for around five days.

For those who are curious about the surname 'White,' the sheriff's office has stated that while the two share a last name, they are not connected.

On 29th April, Vicki the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office assistant director was last seen escorting the prisoner to an alleged "mental health evaluation" at the courthouse. It was later discovered that no such evaluation was scheduled.

Sheriff Rick Singleton says Vicki is an exemplary employee with 17 years of experience, but he is not sure whether Vicki White participated in the escape willingly or was coerced.

The escape has left people wondering whether the two were having an affair. Even the authorities have taken to reviewing past footage to see if Vicki spent "extraordinary" time with Casey.

What makes the whole thing even more suspicious is that Vicki told her colleagues that she was the only firearms certified deputy available. Given his crimes, Casey had to be escorted by at least two deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the two left the detention centre at 9:41 am on Friday, and it wasn't until approximately 3:30 p.m., or six hours later, that the detention centre became suspicious when calls to Vicki went to voicemail.

Even as speculations of a love affair gain fire, others are questioning how a female officer alone was allowed to escort a murder suspect.

The US Marshals Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Casey and Vicki's capture.

(With inputs from agencies)