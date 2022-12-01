Controversy theories erupt after cars used by Joe Biden and his Secret service in Nantucket catch fire

Just a day after United States President Joe Biden left Nantucket after his thanksgiving weekend, cars hired by his Secret Service detail caught fire in the airport parking lot.

As per reports, no one from Biden's family or team was injured as the fire happened after the cars had been returned. The cars were a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, a Ford Expedition, a Jeep Gladiator, and an Infiniti QX80.

However, it has still flamed up a lot of controversy theories.

The Nantucket Current posted photos and videos of the burned-out cars on social media.

A large car fire involving multiple rental vehicles at Nantucket Memorial Airport is now out. There were no injuries reported but at least four cars sustained significant damage. #nantucket pic.twitter.com/VF7Zh7qoot — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 28, 2022 ×

On Twitter, the publication wrote, "The cars were owned by Hertz, and had just been returned by members of the Secret Service who had been using them during President Biden’s visit, sources said."

"Something very fishy going on," commented one user on the Youtube video.

Another wrote, "No freakin' way was this a coincidence. Absolutely no way".

“I feel like the fact that 5 of President Biden’s Secret Service rental cars suddenly burst into flames in the Nantucket Airport parking lot less than 24 hours after they were returned should maybe be a slightly bigger story,” said one user on Twitter.

“Biden’s secret service rented vehicles burst into flames! Terrorism? 5 vehicles caught fire. Something is very wrong here,” said another.

As per Forbes an investigation of the incident is underway. The current popular theory is that the fire began in a Ford Expedition, which has been under a safety recall since May because of a defective battery junction box known to cause fires.

However, as per the Daily Beast, the car company Hertz is investigating the fire. Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman said that they had no issues while driving the vehicles and that the cars were returned without incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

