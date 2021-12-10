Conservative Party loses poll lead over Labour after Johnson's Christmas party scandal

The Conservative Party in the UK lost their poll lead after a video of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Christmas party amid last year's lockdown went viral.

The rating of the party, also known as Tories dropped 3 percentage points from December 2 to 33 per cent of the vote while Labour rose 4 percentage points to 37 per cent in the poll conducted by YouGov.

Another poll held by Survation put Labour on 40 per cent of the vote, up 1 percentage point, and Johnson's Conservatives down 2 to 34 per cent.

Party furor deepened for Britain's Johnson after Downing Street Press Secretary Allegra Stratton quit.

She was seen at a rehearsal for a daily briefing laughing and joking about a reported gathering.

At the time, there were limits on numbers allowed at social gatherings, including a ban on mixing between households, that forced millions to cancel their Christmas plans.

Several snap polls indicated a majority of people now think Johnson should resign.

Earlier, the Conservative Party was fined $23,500 for funding a renovation at Johnson's official residence as it failed to properly disclose a donation of $90,000.

Johnson has faced criticism in recent months over his handling of a sleaze scandal along with a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.

Matt Hancock had resigned in June as health secretary after he broke social distancing rules he urged everyone to follow by being pictured in a steamy clinch with an aide.

Johnson's former closest aide, Dominic Cummings, sparked fury by driving across the country while suffering Covid symptoms during the first lockdown.

In 2019, Johnson had won a landslide victory and procured 365 of 650 seats with Brexit as his main focus.

(With inputs from agencies)