'Covid party' video row: UK PM Johnson's adviser Allegra Stratton quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's adviser, Allegra Stratton, has resigned after a video of her went viral. The video shows Stratton taking questions from her colleague at a mock press briefing. She can be seen joking about a "fictional" party that was "not socially distanced."

The party took place in the year 2020 when Britain was placed under a strict lockdown and millions of people were banned from meeting close family and friends for a traditional Christmas celebration.

While speaking to the reporters, Stratton said, "My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey. That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days."

"I understand the anger and frustration that people feel. To all of you who lost loved ones, who endured intolerable loneliness and who struggled with your businesses, I am truly sorry and this afternoon I am offering my resignation to the Prime Minister."

As a response, Johnson vowed ''disciplinary action,'' as he announced an internal probe of the leaked footage. He even issued an apology. However, despite apologising, Johnson denied that a party took place at Downing Street.

"I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures," he said.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused... and I apologise for the impression that it gives."

Meanwhile, as Covid cases continue to surge amid fears of a new variant, Johnson announced new restrictions to curb the growing wave of the deadly virus. As a part of 'Plan B', vaccine passports have been mandated for places with larger crowds. Also, guidelines for work from home have also been issued.

With this, the government has also mandated masks in "most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas."

(With inputs from agencies)