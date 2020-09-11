Concerns about 'armed insurgency' in US are on the rise

The United States is set to host a presidential elections in less than 60 days. In the run up, the headlines are speaking of various possibilities.

One of these headlines is "Threats of an armed insurgency."

And US experts are worried -- blame the record arms sales and the growing waves of street violence between armed groups.

The armed conflict location and event data project published a report last week. It found that 20 violent groups had taken part in more than 100 protests recently.

The protests were related to the killing of George Floyd. And the violent groups belonged to both sides of the political spectrum.

Gun sales in the US have hit an all-time high. At least 3.9 million guns were bought in June this year. This number is based on FBI background checks.

The record purchase is over and above the 400 million firearms that are already in circulation as of 2018.

In a report published in June this year, insurgency expert David Kilcullen wrote that the US is in a state of 'incipient insurgency'. And now a book bomb has hit the election.

The question being asked is -- did Donald Trump underplay the risk of the coronavirus?

The answer is 'yes'.

"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said at one of the media briefings on March 19, just days before Trump publically underplayed the risk of the virus.

The rest, of course, is history.

Future holds for another book bomb for Trump.

The book -- written by Washington Post journalist -- will be the latest in a series of publications that have been giving the US president a nightmare this election season.

Other book bombs that have surfaced in the run up to the election are -- 'The room where it happened: a White House memoir', written by former national security advisor John Bolton, where he accuses Trump of several impeachable offences.

Then there is 'Too much and never enough', a book by Trump's niece, where she accuses Trump of financial frauds.

'Fire and Fury' by journalist Michael Wolff; 'Media Madness' by journalist Howard Kurtz; the briefing by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; and the Trump White House by Ronald Kessler, where he talks about the role of the Trump family in shaping the policies of the US.

These are just some of the many books that when put together may blow up Trump's re-election bid.

The White House is already feeling the tremours of Woodwords's book.

