‘Comrade’ Uncle Roger gets banned on Chinese social media after making jokes on ‘good country’ China

A British-Malaysian comedian was banned in China over the weekend after he made jokes about China and its censorship regime. Comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger, had his social media accounts banned on Chinese social media websites Weibo and Bilibili due to the “violation of relevant laws and regulations.” It is speculated that the ban was prompted by a promo of the show that Nigel Ng posted on YouTube and Twitter, which featured jokes about China’s surveillance state and its social credit score system.

Why did China ban Uncle Roger?

Ng shared the clip of his upcoming show on Tuesday with the caption, “Uncle Roger about to get cancelled.” The clip has so far generated views in millions across social media platforms. The video shows Ng saying “China is a good country,” upon learning that one of his audience members is from China’s southern Guangzhou province. He then says, “We have to say that now, correct? All their phones listening.”