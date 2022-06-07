Company proposes drones with electric stunning weapons for US schools

A drone company has said it is building drones with electric stunning weapons which will fly atop schools and "prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.”

Axon the company which has proposed to build these drones had floated the idea to US police. However, reports claim a majority of the board members resigned in protest over the company's plan to equip drones with surveillance in schools.

The board said the Taser drone needs to be "piloted with strict controls because there are so many questions to be answered about the use of this kind of equipment."

The board was however unhappy with Axon over its decision not to consult the ethics board. The development comes even as ten people were killed and several people were injured in four shooting incidents across the United States over the weekend.

In Philadelphia, two men and a woman were killed after people opened fire on a crowd. The recent spate of gun attacks in Buffalo, New York and a school in Uvalde, Texas has angered the public. There were also mass shootings at a hospital in Oklahoma and a church in California.

The issue has brought into focus the issue of gun control as US President Joe Biden appealed to lawmakers to pass tougher gun control laws.

(With inputs from Agencies)

