Company gets nod in US to convert carbon dioxide into fuel 

For all the technological advancements, our world still relies on fossil fuels. Though there is growing awareness about the limited deposits and pollution caused by traditional fuels, the world economy is still too dependent on fossil fuel ecosystems.

But What if we could make fuel anywhere in the world without the need to extract anything from the ground? You would not need a tanker, nor would need to depend on long pipelines to carry fuel.

If all goes well a carbon transformation company, Twelve, will complete first phase of the project to convert carbon dioxide into usable jet fuel.

The company got a go-ahead from US Air Force in 2020 to work in this direction. They got a go ahead to demonstrate that their technology could indeed convert carbon dioxide to fuel.

Th project has already hit a milestone in August this year. The conversion of carbon dioxide has been found to be possible but preparations are now being made to check whether a large scale manufacture is available.

If this becomes a reality, it will be a major step ahead.

During Afghanistan war, it was found that more than 30 per cent of casualties came out of attacks on fuel and water convoys.