Coming soon, gold, grey and blue checks on Twitter, Musk to launch 'Verified' feature next week

CaliforniaEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Twitter checks

Story highlights

As hinted earlier by Musk, the social media platform will use different colour checks for organizations and individuals.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that the company will tentatively launch the "Verified" feature next week. Earlier this week, Musk had decided to hold off the relaunch of the "Blue Verified" badge until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation. 

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk said in a tweet.

A relaunch had been earlier planned for November 29 after the earlier launch led to fake accounts getting the blue tick verification badge, forcing the company to withdraw the subscription model temporarily. However, not Musk will launch the service on December 2, although tentatively.

In order to differentiate between different accounts, Twitter had also rolled out only the grey tick for media and government organisations. However, it withdrew them quickly. 

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

