Coming decades will see unbearable 60°C days, warns World Economic Forum

A World Economic Forum report has said that the environment could become too hot for human beings in the coming decades and we could live to experience unbearable 60°C days.



“This level of extreme heat would have been almost impossible in the absence of human-caused global warming,” the report said.

Greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high last year, putting us on track for an average temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius. 2020 could be the hottest year yet on record as temperatures continue to soar.

Some extreme weather events, such as heat- and cold-waves, intense precipitation events, and regional droughts, have become more frequent and intense.

COVID-19 lockdowns are likely to result in just a 0.01C reduction in global warming by 2050. However, green investment under government stimulus packages could cut up to 25% off emissions predicted in 2030.

The World Economic Forum also released data to illustrate the potential damage to the planet over the coming decades and stated that by 2030s – Climate change-related illnesses will kill 250,000 people each year.

According to the predictions, Up to 8 per cent of the global population will have seen a severe reduction in water availability. Bangladesh, Vietnam and Thailand will be threatened by annual floods, sparking mass migration.

By 2050s – temperatures will soar to 60°C and by 2100s – Florida will disappear and south Spain will become a desert.

The biggest challenge that our environment faces is climate change. Polar ice caps are melting six times faster than they were in the 1990s. Greenland and Antarctica have lost more than 6.4 trillion ice between 1992 and 2017. Sea levels, on average, have risen eight inches since the 1880s.

One of the biggest contributors to climate change is pollution. About 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global emissions, according to a Carbon Majors report.

