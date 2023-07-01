‘Come and take selfies,’ Hamas militants put their weapons on public display for first time

The militant rulers of Gaza Hamas have put their weapons on public display for the first time to ‘encourage resistance’ among the region’s youth, AFP reported. Images showed people, including young children and teens, posing for selfies with rockets, anti-aircraft missiles and launchers.

The exhibition, held at Gaza City’s Unknown Soldier’s Square, was organised by members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigade. The militant group is considered the largest and the best-equipped in Gaza.

Earlier, the group said in an invitation to the exhibition on social media and posters in mosques, “Resistance is an image and a memory. Take souvenir photos with many of Al-Qassam’s weapons.” What weapons were on display? A variety of weapons produced by Hamas were showcased in Gaza City, including locally manufactured missiles, "Shihab" drones, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and Russian-made "Kornet" missiles.

These exhibits were part of a display that allowed people to approach and photograph military sites, which are usually off-limits to the public. Families and children were among the visitors who were welcomed by a banner at the entrance of the exhibition. Israel-Gaza violence This event comes after a recent escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the loss of 16 Palestinian and four Israeli lives over a six-day period in late June.

Watch: Hamas tunnels and weapon-making sites targeted × In May, a five-day exchange of cross-border fire between Gaza and Israel led to the deaths of 34 Palestinians, including six commanders of the Islamic Jihad, fighters from other Palestinian armed groups, and civilians, including children. One Israeli woman also lost her life. People “proud” of the resistance Gaza residents who brought their families and children to the exhibition said they were proud of the resistance the fighters were putting up. “I came with my family to take photos with the weapons and reinforce the spirit of resistance in our children,” said Gaza resident Abu Mohammed Abu Shakian. The exhibition is “encouraging and means that the liberation of our land is near”, Shahadeh Dalou was quoted as saying by AFP.