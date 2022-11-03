Combined Covid and influenza vaccine testing by Pfizer-BioNTech

A combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine will be tested, according to Pfizer-BioNTech, which could lead to increased vaccination rates for both diseases.

The mRNA-based combination vaccination candidate was expected to advance to a phase one study in the United States with 180 participants, according to a statement from the firms.

The inoculation "could simplify immunisation practices against these two respiratory pathogens, potentially leading to better vaccine uptake for both diseases," said Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccine research and development at US drugmaker Pfizer.

"Even with existing seasonal influenza vaccines, the burden of this virus is severe across the world, causing thousands of deaths and hospitalisations every year."

One of the most popular vaccines to fight COVID-19 was created by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Competing vaccine producers Moderna and Novavax have also tested flu and COVID vaccines together.

(with inputs from agencies)