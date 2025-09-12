/Colorado school shooter was 'radicalised', had links to 'extremist network', say officials

The 16-year-old boy who shot and wounded two students at Evergreen High School in Colorado on Wednesday (Sep 10), later turning the gun on himself seemed to hold white supremacist views online and appeared to have been “radicalized”, officials said Thursday.

Though, the authorities are yet to reach to a conclusion as to what led him to carry out the shooting, officials say the shooter, Desmond Holly was "radicalized by some extremist network," and that he had a "mission".

Authorities are searching his phone, home and locker to get into the details of his "connection" with the network and to know more about who he was communicating with before the shooting.

The Evergreen High School shooting

The shooting at the school campus by Desmond Holly, broke out at about 12:24 p.m. local time on Wednesday (Sep 10). The suspect allegedly went around the campus shooting randomly trying to "find new targets," but failed as classroom doors were locked and he could not keep shooting victims any further.

“He would fire and reload, fire and reload, fire and reload,” said Jacki Kelley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “This went on and on," she added.

According to the officials, a revolver was used by Holly to carry out the shooting. “Shots could be seen fired at windows and lockers,” authorities said on Thursday.