Bogotá, Colombia

The Colombian navy has intercepted three “narco-submarines” trafficking cocaine across the Pacific, marking a significant blow to illegal drug networks. The operation was part of a massive global naval campaign, "Orion," which seized drugs worth over $8 billion in just six weeks.

Largest drug seizure in Colombian history

“This is perhaps the largest seizure of cocaine in transit made by Colombia in history,” said Colombian President Gustavo Petro on social media platform X. The operation resulted in the confiscation of more than 1,400 tonnes of drugs, including 225 tonnes of cocaine and 1,000 tonnes of marijuana. Over 400 individuals were arrested during the global operation targeting oceans, coasts, rivers, and ports in October and November.

Among the seized vessels, one submarine was captured off Clipperton Island, a remote French coral atoll in the Pacific, over 2,000 miles from Colombia. It was carrying five tonnes of cocaine and had enough fuel to reach Australia.

Vice-Admiral Orlando Enrique Grisales of the Colombian Navy noted the changing dynamics of drug cartels. “Today they are organised networks that associate, not a pyramid structure like the old cartels,” he said.

What are Narco-Subs?

Narco-submarines, typically constructed from fibreglass-covered wood, are ultra-low-profile vessels designed to evade radar detection. While not fully submersible, they can reach depths of up to three metres, and generally carry a crew of four.

