Colombia

A 23-year-old Colombian woman, who goes by the alias "The Doll", was arrested for being involved in several gangland killings, including her ex-lover. Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez has been labelled a “dangerous hitwoman” and has been linked to several high-profile murders in the municipality of Barrancabermeja.

Spanish language outlet Libertad Digital reported about the arrest on Thursday of “La Muneca” or “The Doll”. Magdalena Medio Police said that Rodriguez was arrested after she got her ex-boyfriend killed ambush-style in Piedecuesta. The woman had been working to expand her career and had a bunch of hitmen working for her who were terrorising people in the region.

The police report stated that Rodriguez called her ex, Deyvy Jesus and asked him to meet her over a money dispute. However, when he arrived, two men on a motorcycle gunned him down. The murder was reportedly carried out at the behest of "The Doll".

Two of her accomplices were also taken into custody. One of them was Paula Valentina Joya, a 24-year-old woman who goes by the alias “Gorda Sicaria,” or “Fat Hitwoman,” according to Libertad Digital.

“Leopoldo” was the other one who was arrested at the same time as Rodriguez. The police said they also seized a revolver and a 9-millimetre calibre pistol during the arrest. They are now working to ascertain whether the weapons were used in any of the recent killings.

Lieutenant Colonel Muaricio Herrara of the Magdalena Medio Police said, that the arrests of "alias La Muneca and alias Leopoldo" have created calm in the region. "These arrests mark progress in the dismantling of criminal structures responsible for the recent homicides,” according to Infobae.

The charges against "The Doll" and her accomplices are yet to be announced.