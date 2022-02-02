Colombian authorities nurture orphan baby sloth rescued by firefighters

The Fauna Care and Assessment Center of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cundinamarca has a human family for a newborn sloth rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia.

Patricia Rojas, a companion animal veterinarian, has been caring for the tiny creature since its arrival, giving it a toy animal to cuddle with and bottle-feeding it every three to four hours while undergoing daily check-ups.

Biologists, veterinarians, and zoo technicians work around the clock at the CAV to establish a transitional zone for animals so they can be rehabilitated and released back into their native environments.



According to the United Nations Environment Program, six species of sloths reside in Central and South America, and their native habitats have been disrupted by deforestation and degradation of tropical forests.

