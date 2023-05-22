Colombia suspends truce with armed leftists after killing of four Indigenous children

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced the suspension of a truce with leftist guerrillas in four flashpoint regions of the country. This decision comes in response to the killing of four Indigenous children by rebel forces. Petro declared that the bilateral ceasefire would be suspended, and all offensive operations would be reactivated in the Meta, Caqueta, Guaviare, and Putumayo regions.

The victims, who belonged to the Murui Indigenous community, were executed in southern Colombia by dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). These dissident factions had refused to join the 2016 peace accord, which resulted in the disarmament of most FARC rebels and the formation of a communist political party. The four regions where the ceasefire has been suspended are known strongholds of these dissident guerrillas. Rebel groups decry Petro’s decision The decision to suspend the truce was met with a scathing response from the rebel group Estado Mayor Central. In a statement sent to the media, they criticised the government's action, warning that the suspension of the ceasefire would lead to an escalation of violence and a rise in casualties.

According to the country's human rights ombudsman, the four Murui minors were executed on the border between Caqueta and Amazonas after defecting from a dissident faction of FARC known as the Carolina Ramirez front. This front, belonging to the Estado Mayor Central, had recently agreed to a ceasefire proposed by the government and was preparing to engage in new peace talks.

The human rights ombudsman emphasised the gravity of the situation, highlighting that recruiting and killing children and adolescents from Indigenous communities are clear violations of international humanitarian law. The ombudsman condemned these acts as lacking goodwill in the pursuit of peace. President Petro in no mood to back off President Petro strongly denounced the murders as an atrocious crime and a setback to the peace process. He vowed to take measures against these actions. Petro had previously initiated bilateral ceasefires with several armed groups, but three of these truces have now ended due to the breakdown of the peace process with the National Liberation Army guerrillas and the Gulf Clan drug traffickers.