Cocaine worth $86 million gets delivered to supermarkets in banana shipment

Everyone was taken aback when grocery workers in stores across the Czech Republic began finding powder-filled boxes in banana crates. A record amount of cocaine was found in a shipment for supermarkets in the country.

After being supplied to Czech supermarkets before being intercepted in Germany, drug smugglers lost out on a consignment of cocaine hidden in banana crates.

A police officer and a sniffer dog investigate a cargo of several boxes of bananas that had supposedly originated in Colombia, according to footage received from the Czech police.

Employees in stores in the northern towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou discovered 840 kilos (1,852 pounds) of cocaine in cardboard boxes with bananas. Officers are also checking other retailers across the country for banana boxes delivered by the same overseas cargo.

The police claimed they were working together on the case with counterparts from other unnamed countries. The cocaine most likely originated in Central America, according to Jakub Frydrych, the chief of the police anti-narcotics section.The drug's street value is estimated to be in excess of 2 billion Czech crowns ($86 million).

In a similar event in 2015, a supermarket in Prague was discovered with over 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds) of cocaine. At 1999, authorities discovered 117 kilogrammes (258 pounds) of cocaine concealed among dry fruit in a warehouse north of Prague.

