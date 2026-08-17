/Clogged toilets, rotten food: Viral video allegedly shows condition of US aircraft carriers in West Asia | WATCH

Even as US Central Command has responded to the reports of poor conditions on USS Abraham Lincoln, the videos highlighting the situation keeps surfacing on internet. A new video allegedly by a sailor published in a TikTok, purportedly show the overflowing toilets aboard the aircraft carrier. Another set of images allegedly show the quality of food aboard USS George Washington. Yet another video allegedly shows dirty bathroom floor, corroded pipes and a toilet containing brownish liquid aboard USS George Washington. the US Navy has not responded on the development yet and the authenticity of the videos are not known.

In the video, the sailor describing the conditions as “atrocious.” "Y'all expect me to take a doo-doo in this, y'all? Nah," the alleged sailor can be heard saying in the footage while showing the toilets. "Come on now, right? Join the navy, all right? Join the navy," he said sarcastically. "This is what we go through on the carrier. This ain't even the worst part," he said.

In addition, text messages attributed to another sailor aboard USS George Washington describe the alleged food shortages onboard, saying that they "haven't had anything fresh but meat cause it's freezed." "The supply ship that comes here can't bring fruits and stuff cause it can't stay fresh enough with the time it gets them to get here. Sometimes it gets here rotten. The Navy does not care," the alleged sailor wrote.

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Another set of images, shared by author and investigator Seth Harp, is allegedly from USS George Washington and is described as “moldy old” following the carrier's nearly six-year Refueling and Complex Overhaul.

CENTCOM responds to viral claims

It was only after these videos went viral and media scrutiny began on the same that US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper broke his silence on the reports. He said thar mental health issues of service members aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are the “lowest” compared to Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers. Acknowledging the previous reports in a way, Cooper called it “challenging and tough” for all service members, and that even he “reacts to stressors in different ways.”

“Here’s an important fact: Of the Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health. This doesn’t mean that all is perfect," Cooper said. “I’ve long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health and requires our attention just like physical health and spiritual health,” he continued.

How the news unfolded and how the Trump administration reacted?