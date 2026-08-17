/'Very good relationship with Kim...': Trump 'substantially reduces' joint military exercises with South Korea

In a big announcement, United States President Donald Trump on Aug 17 (local time) has said the US will "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his "very good relationship" with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. In a Truth Social post, he also added that South Korea had recently declined to join the US in the "denuclearisation" of Iran. He said that these exercise costs a lot to the US. However, responding on the matter, Seoul said that the drills with the US would proceed "as scheduled". Trump's announcement comes a day after Trump posted a picture with Kim Jong Un and joked about their "unfriendly look" while reaffirming that the two get along well.

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful. Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises! While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, “No thanks!” Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted.