Clip of sharks engaged in frenzy feeding baffles internet. Watch video

A clip of shiver of sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, went viral online, shocking many who initially thought that tuna fish was causing the commotion.

The remarkable scene was captured by Dillon May who was searching for yellowfin tuna with his friends,

May told social content agency Storyful that he and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, were fishing on a friend's boat when they encountered sharks chaotically feeding on a massive bait ball.

The video, which went viral on TikTok, purportedly shows the sharks pushing the sides of the boat and splashing the fishermen with ocean water as they chased down fish.

"It's soaking wet," one of the passengers can be heard as saying in the video.

WATCH: Video shows fishermen's boat caught in middle of massive shark feeding frenzy off the coast of Louisianapic.twitter.com/zr0oI43eYo — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 2, 2023 ×

May said that the sharks were munching on a large pod of menhaden—a small fish that is commonly found off the eastern US and preyed upon by other fish. The Nature Conservancy calls it “the most important fish in the sea”.

“Then we saw it was sharks on a bait pod, never seen anything like it,' May said. 'No shrimp boats were in sight either!”

“The sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA), sharks can go up to six weeks without feeding, but then they can anytime go into an "eating phase" and search for food.

"Sharks will eat anything. In fact, things like tires, license plates, a fur coat, a chicken coop, and even a full suit of armour have been found in their stomachs! But generally, sharks are omnivorous, which means usually they just eat meat and plants. If there is not an abundant supply of meat in the area, they will resort to eating sea vegetation," NOAA said.

