Clip of dinosaur-size alligator stealing ducks from hunters in Florida goes viral

A 13-foot alligator in Florida was seen stealing ducks from hunters. The massive alligator can be seen munching on the ducks in Leesburg, Florida. The sight of alligators may be uncanny to some, but alligators are quite common in Florida. The sheer size of the alligator shocked hunters and watchers alike!

Fox News reported that Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey, who own the PRO HUNT navigation app, saw the giant alligator while they were hunting ducks in Leesburg earlier in the week.

Watch the unbelievable visuals below:

😲🐊 What looks like something straight out of Jurassic Park is actually a 13 foot alligator stealing ducks from these hunters near Leesburg, Florida.



📹: Cass Couey pic.twitter.com/i1miWYOd3L — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) November 29, 2020

Couey also shared the clip on Facebook. He wrote: “It’s not just fishing, Florida duck hunting has a taxman too! Monster alligator eats duck while hunting”.

As of now, the video is nearing 8 lakh views, with the numbers rapidly rising. Facebookers and Twitterati were quick to react to the unbelievable sight, especially the size of the alligator!

“Caught on Camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator eats duck in Florida lake,” a Facebook user noted.

Another user wrote - "1 never going in the water again 2 hugging my ducks after I let them out in the morning 3 never going in the water again "

Conspiracy theorists are everywhere. A user on Facebook wrote - "I don't think the ducks were real the other ones never moved and it wouldn't of taken that long to chew it up".

A Twitter user compared it to Jurassic Park

#JurassicWorld

Masrani : "I never asked for a monster!"



Dr. Henry Wu : "Monster is a relative term. To a canary, a cat is a monster. We're just used to being the cat."



......"But you didn't ask for reality, you asked for more teeth." — Potpourri Melodies (@PotpourriTalks) November 29, 2020 ×

Others had more pertinent questions

Stealing ducks from the hunters? Since when do the hunters own the ducks? — Joan Lester (@joanlester70) November 29, 2020

Another user highlighted the dangers of sailing in Florida