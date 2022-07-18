Climate crisis cost Germany at least 80 billion euros since 2018: Report

Disasters are becoming more frequent and severe. As per a recent ‘horrifying’ officials study released on Monday, weather disasters brought by climate change have cost Germany at least 80 billion euros since the year 2018. The report commissioned by the economy and environment ministries, droughts, floods, and high heatwaves are to be blamed for a rough expenditure of 145 billion euros ($147 billion) in damages that occurred between 2000 and 2021 in Germany mostly occurred in recent years. In Europe’s largest economy, losses in revenue from industries like forestry and farming and damages to infrastructures totaled more than 80 billion euros since 2018, AFP reported.

Steffi Lemke, minister of environment said these horrifying facts showed ‘enormous damage and expenses’ of the climate crisis. Similarly, Robert Habeck, Economy Minister said that in order to keep the impact of the climate crisis at a reasonable level, the country needs to coexist with rapid global action.

The extremely hot and dry summer of 2018 and 2019, and the disastrous floods in the Rhineland a year ago were noted to be the prime destructive point, the study found which indicated accelerating consequences over time.

According to estimates, the 2018-2019 droughts cost 34.9 billion euros, the floods 40.5 billion euros, and severe damages by storms caused 5.2 billion euros.

However, the authors of the study claim that because important aspects including the consequences for biodiversity and health effects were left out, the estimations made are certainly low.

The research was released as sections of Germany are predicted to experience heatwave gripping areas of Southwest Europe. With blaming climate change as the reason, extreme weather events will happen more frequently and intensely as to scientists.

(With inputs from agencies)

