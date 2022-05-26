Climate change: How can coastal areas survive rise in sea level?

Climate change is real. The excessive use of fossil fuels, deforestation and other issues have led to the rise in the temperature of the Earth. It is in turn leading to melting of glaciers, rise in sea level, etc. The worst sufferers of climate change will be coastal areas as they will face sinking due to the spike in the level of sea water. But can anything be done to stop it? Well, absolutely, the world can actually fight sea level rise. If you are wondering how, keep reading.

Build seawalls

To keep a check on the rise in sea level, seawalls can be constructed in coastal areas to ensure the sea water does not flood it. Although it can get a little expensive, it will be a must in the future. The rise in the temperature of the Earth is continuing and several coastal areas may witness flooding in the coming years. Some Hollywood flicks have already shown a glimpse of how seawalls can stop sea water flooding. Not just this, Japan has already built them in some areas.

Use beaches as natural barriers

The beaches can also be used as a natural wall to negate the impact of the sea level rise. Big beaches or large dunes can help in stopping water from reaching homes and roads. This may be of great help in future.

Install stormwater pumps

Big stormwater pumps can be installed and used to suck sea water in case of flooding. It may come in handy if sea storms cause flooding.

Raise level of roads

The level of roads can also be raised to ensure that it doesn’t become a victim of sea water flooding. It may bring respite.

Upgrade sewage systems

It will also be a must to upgrade the sewage systems as they may be needed to hold large quantities of sea water if flooding ever happens.

