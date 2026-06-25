/‘Claims are not true’: Japan rejects China’s accusation of ‘harassing’ aircraft carrier during Pacific drills

Japan on Thursday (Jun 25) rejected claims that its military “harassed” a Chinese aircraft carrier strike group during over 40 days of “far-sea combat training” in the Pacific. This comes after the Chinese Navy accused Japan of “repeatedly” conducting close-range surveillance and “provocative harassment”. In a statement, Tokyo said that the claims were “not true”, adding that its forces will continue to conduct vigilance and surveillance in the surrounding area sea and airspace of the country.

“Chinese state media have reported as if the Japan Self-Defense Forces engaged in interference or provocation against Chinese naval vessels, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning. Such claims are not true,” Japan’s Joint Staff said on X.

The statement added, “In order to ensure Japan’s sovereignty and security, JMOD/JSDF will continue to conduct vigilant monitoring and surveillance of the waters and airspace surrounding Japan in a professional and steady manner, while maintaining a calm and resolute posture and placing the highest priority on safety.”

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What did China claim?

Earlier on Wednesday (Jun 25), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the Chinese Navy’s Liaoning aircraft carrier flotilla returned to its home port on Monday (Jun 22) after the Japanese military “harassed” the strike group.

“Japanese vessels and aircraft repeatedly conducted close-range tracking, surveillance and provocative harassment,” it is said.

“The Liaoning carrier group maintained a high state of alert throughout, continuously launching carrier-based fighter aircraft for combat sorties, flexibly adjusting combat formations and responding professionally to Japan’s dangerous actions,” CCTV added.

Earlier, on June 1, Japan said that the Chinese naval group carried out drills east of the Philippines in late May. It added that its forces conducted “surveillance and information gathering.”

China-Japan ties

Relations between China and Japan have long been marked by tension. The ties between the two countries turned worse after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could consider military involvement should Beijing attempt to seize Taiwan by force. Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly stated that it reserves the option of using military force to bring the island under its control.

In response to Japan’s increasingly assertive stance, China has issued advisories warning its citizens about travel to Japan and has introduced trade-related restrictions.

On Wednesday (Jun 24), China said that it detained two Japanese nationals for “smuggling goods subject to a national export and import ban”. According to Japanese media reports, the individuals, employees of Fuji Electric, may have been investigated over allegations involving the attempted export of rare earth materials from China.