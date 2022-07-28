City mayor urges for the creation of cannabis cafes in Brussels in Amsterdam style

As part of efforts to relax marijuana prohibitions in the area of NATO and EU institutions, Brussels may soon have cannabis "coffee shops" in the Amsterdam style. Such cafes are very popular in Amsterdam. People often visit and enjoy themselves. However, when selecting the perfect cannabis in Amsterdam, there are many factors an individual should take into account. Whether you prefer a relaxing high that can be perfect for binge-watching TV or a positive high that’s good for certain outside activities.

Philippe Close, the socialist mayor of Brussels, compares smoking marijuana to sipping a glass of whiskey. He has urged the creation of cannabis cafes where customers can legally buy and smoke the drug. The mayor of the city supports the idea of a proposal that would licence locations where cannabis could be purchased, as well as allow possession of up to three grammes of drugs.

During a conversation with Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad, he said, "I see a joint like I see a glass of whisky." He further added that he hopes that Brussels will soon have such coffee shops. In 2003, cannabis use for personal consumption became legal in Belgium. In the interview, City Mayor Close reiterated his call for decriminalising marijuana use in Belgium as a first step towards legalisation in an interview with the City Mayor.

A few days prior to the interview with the Dutch publication, the mayor had previously proposed in the Belgian media to hold a serene debate about decriminalising and ultimately legalising marijuana through a ‘national frug plan’- partially in imitation of the Netherlands.

