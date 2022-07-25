Parish in UK village removes ‘cannabis’ plants from display, trolled on social media

Gardener Tray Veronica was stunned with a particular plant at a parish council display in Dorset, United Kingdom. She has a lot of experience identifying plants and she believed that six of the plants displayed at the parish were actually cannabis plants. This led to the parish coming up with an official statement and the plants were promptly removed. "I can identify most plants, so my head did a 360 when I spotted them in the council planter,” Veronica told BBC.

The village arranged a floral display in the parish and that was the first time that the plants were noticed by the West Parley Parish Council. According to the statement, they thought that one "may have been tampered with and amongst the flowers was a plant not part of this year's schedule".

"On the advice of the police, the plant was located, removed and has been secured by the parish council. An inspection has taken place of the parish's other planters, and this has not raised any further concerns," Councillor Andrew Parry, chairman of the council told BBC.

The incident has sparked a lot of rumours all over social media. The pictures of the plants were posted on the Facebook page of the parish and that resulted in a number of people trolling them for what seemed like cannabis plants in the mix.

However, there were people who defended the parish for the oversight and stated that "the seeds are common in bird seed mixes and some find their way into flowerbeds and easily self-seed."