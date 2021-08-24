Citing reports of executions, UN rights chief seeks mechanism to monitor Taliban actions

If reports are to be believed, serious violations have been committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The violations, include executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against its rule.

On Tuesday, Michelle Bachelet, the top UN human rights official, said that she had received credible reports of the violations.

Bachelet has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

Speaking before an emergency session on Afghanistan, the UN official said, "A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls.”

She urged the Taliban to honour commitments to respect the rights of women and girls, and ethnic and religious minorities, and refrain from reprisals. She said, “The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality."

Bachelet told the council, "I strongly urge the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights, and to work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation, including through respect for the rights of all who have suffered during the decades of conflict."

