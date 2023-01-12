Cities across China offer couples subsidy to have more children

As China moves towards reporting first decline in its population in decades, cities across the country are planning incentives to encourage couples to have more children, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The news report cited a document released bu health commission in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The document, released on Tuesday, says that couples who have three or more children will be eligible for 19,000 yuans (USD 2800) of cash allowance.

The document, which is seeking public opinion, says that payments for having first and second child will be 7500 and 11000 yuans respectively.

China has long held the tag of being the most populous country on Earth. But recent decades have seen strict enforcement of 'One Child Policy'. This has not only reduced the population growth rate but caused even a shrinkage for the first time in decades.

Last time China's population shrank was in 1960-61. This was due to the impact of the Great Famine. The population decreased by about 10 million in 1960 and by another 3.4 million in 1961.

In January 2016, China relaxed its one-child policy and introduced a three-child policy in May 2021. This move was made taking into account declining birth rate in the country which is expected to weigh significantly on the country's economy in coming decades.

In addition to the city of Shenzhen, the city of Jinan is encouraging couples to have more children. Mothers who give birth to a second and third child this year will get childcare subsidy of 600 yuan each month till the child turns three.

The city of Yichang in Hubei province, eligible families with two or more children will reportedly get subsidy of 500 yuan.

