Cigarette packs in UK will include cards encouraging smokers to quit

The health department of the United Kingdom said that under new plans, the cigarette packs will include cards encouraging smokers to quit smoking. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in a directive published on Monday (August 14) that the government will seek views on adding pack inserts into tobacco products as it launches a new consultation.

It noted that they would contain positive messages to encourage people to quit and signpost them for advice and support. The government believes that introducing pack inserts into all tobacco products in the UK could lead to an additional 30,000 smokers giving up their habit.

The messages set out the health benefits of quitting, such as improvements to breathing within a matter of days and a 50 per cent reduction in the risk of heart attack within a year, it will also show smokers how much money they stand to save by giving up. The report mentioned that the average person is likely to save over £2,000 (around $2,500) per year if they quit.

Steve Barclay, the health and social care secretary, said: "Smoking places a huge burden on the NHS, economy and individuals. It directly causes a whole host of health problems – including cancers and cardiovascular disease – and costs the economy billions every year in lost productivity."

"By taking action to reduce smoking rates and pursuing our ambition to be smoke-free by 2030, we will reduce the pressure on the NHS and help people to live healthier lives," Barclay added.

According to the official report, smoking remains the single leading preventable cause of illness and mortality in the UK. It results in nearly 4 per cent of all hospital admissions each year – equivalent to almost 450,000 admissions.

Tobacco-related problems are also estimated to cost taxpayers an estimated £21 billion (around $26.63 billion) every year, including over £2 billion (around $2.54 billion) in costs to the NHS.

As quoted by the website, Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: "Smoking is very addictive, and it takes smokers on average thirty attempts before they succeed in stopping, so encouraging them to keep on trying is vital."

"Pack inserts do this by backing up the grim messages about death and disease on the outside with the best advice about how to quit on the inside. They will help deliver not just the Smokefree 2030 ambition, but also the Major Conditions Strategy, as smoking is responsible for all six major conditions from cancer to cardiovascular and respiratory disease, as well as dementia, mental ill health and musculoskeletal disorders," Arnott added.

(With inputs from agencies)

