Srinagar

Christmas is around the corner and we all are now seeing decorative hanging on Christmas trees, walls and ceilings, But do we know where these Christmas balls and bells are made? Kashmir's famed paper mache artisans start making these decorative pieces months before the festival. Millions of paper Mache decorative pieces are sold to customers across the world just before Christmas.

Kashmir's award-winning paper mache artist Maqbool Jan has been making these Christmas decorations for decades. Every year he along with his family members are busy making these handmade paper mache products a few days before Christmas. The decorative products are exported to various countries in Europe, Asia and the United States.

''Christmas is a very big festival and we get a lot of work during that period. We make Christmas Balls, bells, and other decorative pieces. We wait for this festival for months and start preparing months from the festival. If someone wants special designs, then we take orders six months before the festival. There are orders in Lakhs for these balls and bells. It's also about people gifting these items to each other. And I think the demand has increased by many folds in the last few years. We also have a local Christian population, and they also buy stuff during the festival. '' said Maqbool Jan.

The artists in the Kashmir Valley have introduced new designs in these decorative pieces. They are trying hard to grow the customer base across the world. The orders are sent to Europe, the US, Dubai and many other countries. The Artists say demand for these Items has increased manyfold in the last few years. Handmade products are a must-have in the West during Christmas.

''We take orders months before the Christmas festival. We have orders from various countries in the world. The West shows a lot of interest and demand for these products. We sent these Christmas decorative pieces to countries like Chile, London, France, Australia and America. We have kept special artisans fixed for the Christmas decorative pieces. '' said another artisan Muzaffar Hussain.

The centuries-old art is being revived by artists like Maqbool Jan and Muzaffar Khan, who make sure their items are loved by people across the world. They are also working towards helping the art form survive the tough times and emerge again in the Kashmir Valley.