Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags quits Twitter; blames Musk's mismanagement

Twitter's inventor of the hashtags that are used to categorise messages has quit the platform, claiming Elon Musk mismanaged it. Following the loss of his verification badge, Chris Messina, who in 2007 suggested Twitter begin using hashtags to organise tweets by topic or event, said goodbye to the platform this weekend.

Twitter has also begun the process of deleting the legacy blue ticks this month, and users who want to retain them would have to start paying $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription.

"My choice isn't about the badge; it's about everything that lead up to the badge and how it has been handled. Whatever Twitter was before deserved more dignity and consideration than it's received in the last six months," Messina tweeted, as reported by The Verge.

Birth of the hashtag

In 2007, Messina proposed the concept of hashtags, which allowed users to look up topics by using the hash sign (#). On a number of social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, the concept gained considerable traction. The hashtag allows quick subject searches for users and helps in extending the reach of posts. Trending hashtags are now shown in real time in a separate section on Twitter.

Additionally, hashtags can be used to filter out the most popular, most recent, photographs, and videos relating to a specific topic.

Elon Musk may not be the biggest fan of hashtags

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has stated in a tweet from last month that he dislikes hashtags. He was responding to a tweet ChatGPT had made about Musk's rocket company SpaceX in an image that image. The original tweet used hashtags, and Musk's response hinted that he doesn't use them.

The Twitterati began to speculate following Musk's remark on whether he would ban hashtags from Twitter.

Disappearance of the blue tick

The "Twitter Blue" paid subscription service, a premium version of the microblogging site, has taken the place of the previous blue checkmarks used on Twitter to signify a verified prominent person.

The change which came into effect late on Thursday night (April 20) was announced just two weeks after Elon Musk took over Twitter. As a result, many high-profile users who decided not to pay for the subscription have lost their verified status or blue ticks.