ugc_banner

Chopper fighting California fire crashes amid potential mid-air clash

California, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Riverside County firefighters stand alongside the wreckage of a helicopter Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The helicopter was conducting its operations as part of a contractual agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as stated by Richard Cordova, a fire captain and spokesperson

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while engaged in combatting a blaze within Riverside County, as confirmed by emergency officials on Sunday (August 6).

The helicopter was conducting its operations as part of a contractual agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as stated by Richard Cordova, a fire captain and spokesperson, reported AFP. 

Responding to an air emergency near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail at 7:20 p.m. PDT, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene where firefighting crews were actively tackling the Broadway fire near Cabazon.

trending now

This information was shared through a post on the Riverside County Sheriff’s office on X, formerly known as Twitter. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including an examination of potential involvement of other aircraft, according to Cordova.

(More information to follow)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

Thousands of young scouts to depart from South Korean world jamboree amid typhoon warning

'Will never abandon...': Manila on Philippine-held shoal in South China Sea after Beijing's attack

Chile: Huge blue whale washes ashore, environmentalists want probe