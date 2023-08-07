Chopper fighting California fire crashes amid potential mid-air clash

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while engaged in combatting a blaze within Riverside County, as confirmed by emergency officials on Sunday (August 6).

The helicopter was conducting its operations as part of a contractual agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as stated by Richard Cordova, a fire captain and spokesperson, reported AFP.

Responding to an air emergency near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail at 7:20 p.m. PDT, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene where firefighting crews were actively tackling the Broadway fire near Cabazon.

This information was shared through a post on the Riverside County Sheriff’s office on X, formerly known as Twitter. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including an examination of potential involvement of other aircraft, according to Cordova.

