Chinese soldier involved in Galwan Valley clash is now delegate to CPC congress

An injured Chinese military officer who was involved in the confrontation with Indian forces in the Galwan Valley in 2020 has been chosen to represent the PLA at the Communist Party of China (CPC) national session, which will take place later this year.A total of 304 representatives from the PLA and People's Armed Police Force have been named for the upcoming congress, which is anticipated to take place either at the end of October or in the first part of November.

Qi Fabao served as the commander of the PLA's Xinjiang military region during the conflict on June 15, 2020.Qi Fabao was grievously wounded during the 2020 border skirmish with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley. Additionally, Qi Fabao carried the Olympic flame for Beijing 2022.

In a top-level leadership shake-up, where President Xi Jinping is anticipated to achieve a record-breaking third term, only 2,300 delegates out of the CPC's 95 million members will be present.

The CPC conclave will be the most widely watched CPC gathering in several decades.

The "25 electoral units" of the two forces were used to select the PLA delegates.

So, while the PLA's nomination process for congress delegates remains a mystery, the general standards that have been made public are high.

Among the 304 delegates, Qi, a colonel, is in distinguished company.

The top military body in China, the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is led by Xi, has chosen six of its vice chairpersons, Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, as delegates.

The other four members are state councillor and defence minister Wei Fenghe, along with Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin.

