Chinese police outposts in New York's China town stir concern

Chinese police outposts are operating illegally in New York's Chinatown, and if reports are to be believed, they are also investigating crimes and gathering intelligence without working with regional authorities. Is China using these outposts to intimidate its ethnic minority as a means of demonstrating its ability to wield power even outside of its borders, or is there another reason for these rebel outposts? These outposts are not only functional in the United States but also in many other countries such as Ireland Canada, and the Netherlands. A number of these countries have accused China of its illegal police outposts.

This Chinese police outpost is a six-story office building on a busy thoroughfare in Chinatown, New York. On the lobby directory, it lists an engineering company, an acupuncturist and an accounting firm. According to the state-run China Youth Daily, which last year published a document detailing several police outposts, the New York outpost, which was established by the city of Fuzhou, is housed in the headquarters of a Chinese community group, the America Changle Association NY. Fuzhou is one of the largest cities in China's Fujian province.

Chinese State-media describe them as Chinese police outposts involved in police work which involves solving crimes and also collecting intelligence. As the news of these illegal Chinese police outposts gained the traction it has led to Chinese media removing some of these reports. Many human rights activists have expressed their concerns over these outposts. China is already notoriously famous for its crackdown on its citizens irrespective weather they are inside the Chinese borders or outside. Human rights activitists say the Chinese diaspora with the help of these Chinese outposts are being directly controlled by the People's Republic of China rather than by the national laws.

Chinese police outposts are sprawled all across the world. There are as many as 100 of these outposts in total. Chinese state media and other official data suggest that these are Chinese police outposts in Japan, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Britain, Germany and other countries.

However, there is a contradiction between the response by the Chinese Embassy and what the Chinese state media and other official data suggest. Even though several nations have accused China of having unauthorised police outposts, China continues to refute and downplay these claims. According to the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday, these outposts are crucial for assisting Chinese citizens overseas with their routine tasks. The embassy further stated that the workers at these outposts in China are volunteers who assist the Chinese locals including helping them in renewing their driver’s licenses back home.

Christopher Wray, FBI director, in 2020 said that it is outrageous that China thinks it can come to US shores, conduct illegal operations and bend people here in the United States to their will. His remarks came after the authorities charged eight more people with being part of Operation Fox Hunt which involves Chinese officials hunting down fugitives abroad and putting them under pressure to return to China.

