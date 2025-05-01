A man in China who quit his high-paying job to take care of his baby started suffering from post-partum depression and ended up divorcing his wife. He is known as Jasmine’s Dad on social media and shares his parenting experiences with people online, SCMP reported.

The man used to be a manager in pet food sales and earned about 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) a month. However, since becoming a full-time dad, he only makes 4,000 yuan.

After his daughter Jasmine was born, the couple found it hard to carry on both duties. They could not afford a nanny and had no relatives nearby to look after the baby. Since his wife was in a stable government job, the man decided to leave his position to care for their baby.

Detailing his schedule, the man said that he wakes up at 6 am, makes the baby's milk, changes nappies, plays with her and then takes her to the park. He cooks after the baby takes a nap at 5 pm and also uses the time to make his videos.

When the baby wakes up at night, he carries her around, which has left him with joint inflammation.

His family and his wife's family got angry at him when the baby fell ill

Things started turning bad after Jasmine was diagnosed with pneumonia. The child was in a critical condition, and he says he stayed with her in the hospital. He did not sleep or shower for five days. However, instead of helping him or sympathising with his situation, both families blamed him for the baby's condition.

He further claims that his wife never helped him and was at home only on weekends. They argued over Jasmine and other things often and ended up divorced.

In a recent video, Jasmine's dad shared with his followers that he was diagnosed with postpartum depression. The mood disorder often affects new mothers, but men can also experience symptoms. He says being a full-time father didn't bring him much happiness, as he felt overwhelmed because of the pressure from family and society.

People on social media are divided over his story. While some feel the man has nothing to complain about, others think fathers also need support.